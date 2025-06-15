Word of the Day: Clutch
What's the story
"Clutch" is both a verb and a noun.
As a verb, it means to hold something tightly, often in fear, stress, or urgency.
As a noun, it can mean a tight grip, a small handbag, or even an important moment in sports.
Let's learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
Clutch" comes from the English word clyccan, meaning to seize or grasp.
It has been used for centuries to describe a strong, sudden grip.
Over time, it gained new meanings, like a small purse or a high-pressure situation where someone performs really well.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'clutch'
Some common synonyms for "clutch" include: grip, grab, hold, grasp, clasp, cling, and snatch.
These words are often used when someone holds something tightly, often due to urgency or emotion.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She 'clutched' her bag as she crossed the dark street."
"The baby 'clutched' his mother's hand tightly."
"He made a 'clutch' play in the final seconds of the game."
Writing
Why use the word
"Clutch" is a strong word that shows quick or tight action.
It's great for moments of fear, urgency, or even success under pressure.
Whether you're writing about someone holding something or someone doing well at a key moment, this word adds energy and focus to your sentence.