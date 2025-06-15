Word of the Day: Comply
What's the story
"Comply" is a verb that means to do what is asked, ordered, or expected, especially by rules, laws, or someone in authority.
It's often used when someone follows instructions or agrees to meet certain requirements.
Let's learn more about this useful word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Comply" comes from the Latin word complere, meaning "to complete" or "to fulfill."
It entered English in the 14th century, first meaning to act politely or agreeably.
Later, it came to mean following rules, requests, or commands.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'comply'
Some common synonyms for "comply" include: obey, follow, agree, submit, conform, accept, and consent.
These words are used when someone does what is expected or required by a rule, person, or system.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"You must 'comply' with safety rules at all times."
"The 'company' complied with all government regulations."
"She refused to 'comply' with unfair demands."
Writing
Why use the word
"Comply" is a word to show that someone is following rules, laws, or requests.
It's useful when writing about responsibility, safety, or official matters.
Using "comply" helps your writing sound more formal and respectful when talking about actions that meet requirements or expectations.