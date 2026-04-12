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Word of the Day: Contrive
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Word of the Day: Contrive

By Simran Jeet
Apr 12, 2026
04:00 pm
What's the story

"Contrive" (verb) means to plan, create, or arrange something in a clever or sometimes forced way. It can also refer to managing a situation with skill or finding a way to make something happen. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Contrive" comes from the Old French word controuver, meaning "to invent" or "devise." It entered English in the 14th century and was used to describe creating or planning something with intention. Over time, it also came to suggest something that feels artificial or overly planned.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'contrive'

Words with similar meanings include devise, plan, invent, arrange, engineer, and fabricate. These terms are often used when describing the act of carefully thinking through or creating something.

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Sentence

Sentence usage

Here's how the word can appear in different sentences: "He managed to contrive a solution to the complex problem." "The story felt overly contrived and unrealistic." "She contrived a plan to surprise her friend."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Contrive" works well when describing carefully planned or cleverly arranged actions. It is especially useful when the effort behind something is noticeable or deliberate. In writing, the word can suggest both creativity and artificiality, depending on the context.

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