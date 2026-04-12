Word of the Day: Contrive

"Contrive" (verb) means to plan, create, or arrange something in a clever or sometimes forced way. It can also refer to managing a situation with skill or finding a way to make something happen. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Contrive" comes from the Old French word controuver, meaning "to invent" or "devise." It entered English in the 14th century and was used to describe creating or planning something with intention. Over time, it also came to suggest something that feels artificial or overly planned.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'contrive' Words with similar meanings include devise, plan, invent, arrange, engineer, and fabricate. These terms are often used when describing the act of carefully thinking through or creating something.

Advertisement

Sentence Sentence usage Here's how the word can appear in different sentences: "He managed to contrive a solution to the complex problem." "The story felt overly contrived and unrealistic." "She contrived a plan to surprise her friend."

Advertisement