Word of the Day: Curtail

"Curtail" (verb) means to reduce, limit, or cut short the extent of something. It is often used when referring to decreasing activities, time, privileges, or resources. Let us learn more about this word and how it expresses the idea of restricting or shortening something.

Origin Origin of the word "Curtail" comes from the Old French word courtaud, meaning "cut short" or "shortened." The term entered English in the 15th century and was used to describe the act of reducing or cutting something short. Today, it commonly refers to limiting actions, plans, or activities.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'curtail' Words with a similar meaning include reduce, limit, restrict, shorten, diminish, decrease, and cut back. These terms are often used when talking about lowering the amount, duration, or extent of something.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "The heavy rain curtailed the outdoor festival." "The company decided to curtail unnecessary expenses." "New regulations may curtail certain activities in the area."

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