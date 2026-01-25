Word of the Day: Daunt

"Daunt" is a verb that means to make someone feel afraid, discouraged, or intimidated. It is often used when challenges or difficulties shake someone's confidence. "Daunt" suggests facing something that could cause fear or hesitation.

Origin Origin of the word "Daunt" comes from the Old French word danter, meaning "to tame" or "to subdue." It entered English in the Middle Ages and was used to describe overpowering fear or control. Over time, it came to mean causing fear or discouragement.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'daunt' Some common synonyms for "daunt" include intimidate, discourage, frighten, deter, and dishearten. These words convey the idea of causing fear or loss of confidence.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "daunt" is used in different contexts: "The steep climb did not 'daunt' the experienced hikers." "She refused to be 'daunted' by criticism." "The scale of the task could 'daunt' anyone."

