Word of the Day: Dazzle
What's the story
"Dazzle" is a verb (and sometimes a noun) that means to impress or amaze someone, especially with beauty, skill, or brilliance.
It can also refer to a strong light that makes it hard to see for a moment.
Let's learn more about this exciting word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Dazzle" comes from the English word daselen, meaning to be stunned or blinded, especially by light.
It originally described being confused by brightness, but over time, it also began to mean impressing or amazing someone, especially in a bright, showy, or powerful way.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'dazzle'
Some common synonyms for "dazzle" include: amaze, impress, sparkle, shine, blind, wow, and stun.
These words are used when someone or something stands out in a bright, beautiful, or powerful way.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The fireworks 'dazzled' everyone watching."
"She 'dazzled' the judges with her singing."
"The bright headlights 'dazzled' me on the road."
Writing
Why use the word
"Dazzle" is a fun, vivid word that shows how something can really stand out or shine.
It helps make your writing more lively, whether you're talking about bright lights, amazing talent, or something very beautiful.
It's great for adding excitement or energy to what you're saying.