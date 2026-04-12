Word of the Day: Digress

"Digress" (verb) means to move away from the main topic while speaking or writing. It usually happens when someone introduces ideas or details that are not directly related to the subject. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Digress" comes from the Latin word digredi, meaning "to step aside" or "to depart." The word entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe a deviation from the main subject. Today, it is commonly used in both speaking and writing contexts.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'digress' Words with similar meanings include deviate, wander, stray, diverge, and ramble. These terms are often used when describing a shift away from the main topic or focus.

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Usage Sentence usage Let's explore how this word works in sentences: "Please don't digress from the main topic during the presentation." "He tends to digress when telling stories." "The speaker digressed into unrelated details."

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