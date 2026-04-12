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Word of the Day: Digress
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Word of the Day: Digress

By Simran Jeet
Apr 12, 2026
03:52 pm
What's the story

"Digress" (verb) means to move away from the main topic while speaking or writing. It usually happens when someone introduces ideas or details that are not directly related to the subject. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Digress" comes from the Latin word digredi, meaning "to step aside" or "to depart." The word entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe a deviation from the main subject. Today, it is commonly used in both speaking and writing contexts.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'digress'

Words with similar meanings include deviate, wander, stray, diverge, and ramble. These terms are often used when describing a shift away from the main topic or focus.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Let's explore how this word works in sentences: "Please don't digress from the main topic during the presentation." "He tends to digress when telling stories." "The speaker digressed into unrelated details."

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Writing

Why use the word

You can use "digress" when describing a shift away from the main topic in speech or writing. It is useful for highlighting lack of focus or intentional deviation in communication. The word helps keep discussions clear by pointing out when attention moves elsewhere.

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