Word of the Day: Dilemma
What's the story
"Dilemma" (noun) refers to a situation where a choice must be made between two or more difficult options. It's used when someone faces a problem with no easy or clear solution. A "dilemma" often prompts you to pause and think carefully before making a decision.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "dilemma" comes from the Greek words di- meaning "two" and lemma meaning "premise" or "proposition." It originally described a situation presenting two difficult choices. Today, it's used for any tough choice or problem that requires careful consideration.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'dilemma'
Some common alternatives are predicament, problem, quandary, difficulty, impasse, and pickle. Each of these words describes a situation where making a choice is hard, confusing, or challenging. They all capture the idea of being stuck between options with no easy solution.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "dilemma" can appear in different contexts: "She faced a 'dilemma' about whether to accept the job offer." "The committee is in a 'dilemma' over which plan to choose." "He felt caught in a 'dilemma,' unsure which path was right."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "dilemma" is useful when you want to show a tough choice or tricky situation. It makes your writing relatable because everyone faces hard decisions sometimes. It's perfect for stories, essays, or any situation where a character or person has to decide between difficult options.