Word of the Day: Dilemma
By Simran Jeet
Oct 13, 2025
12:13 pm
"Dilemma" (noun) refers to a situation where a choice must be made between two or more difficult options. It's used when someone faces a problem with no easy or clear solution. A "dilemma" often prompts you to pause and think carefully before making a decision.

The word "dilemma" comes from the Greek words di- meaning "two" and lemma meaning "premise" or "proposition." It originally described a situation presenting two difficult choices. Today, it's used for any tough choice or problem that requires careful consideration.

Some common alternatives are predicament, problem, quandary, difficulty, impasse, and pickle. Each of these words describes a situation where making a choice is hard, confusing, or challenging. They all capture the idea of being stuck between options with no easy solution.

Here's how "dilemma" can appear in different contexts: "She faced a 'dilemma' about whether to accept the job offer." "The committee is in a 'dilemma' over which plan to choose." "He felt caught in a 'dilemma,' unsure which path was right."

The word "dilemma" is useful when you want to show a tough choice or tricky situation. It makes your writing relatable because everyone faces hard decisions sometimes. It's perfect for stories, essays, or any situation where a character or person has to decide between difficult options.