Word of the Day: Dilemma

"Dilemma" (noun) refers to a situation where a choice must be made between two or more difficult options. It's used when someone faces a problem with no easy or clear solution. A "dilemma" often prompts you to pause and think carefully before making a decision.

Origin Origin of the word The word "dilemma" comes from the Greek words di- meaning "two" and lemma meaning "premise" or "proposition." It originally described a situation presenting two difficult choices. Today, it's used for any tough choice or problem that requires careful consideration.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'dilemma' Some common alternatives are predicament, problem, quandary, difficulty, impasse, and pickle. Each of these words describes a situation where making a choice is hard, confusing, or challenging. They all capture the idea of being stuck between options with no easy solution.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "dilemma" can appear in different contexts: "She faced a 'dilemma' about whether to accept the job offer." "The committee is in a 'dilemma' over which plan to choose." "He felt caught in a 'dilemma,' unsure which path was right."