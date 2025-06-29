Word of the Day: Dingy
What's the story
"Dingy" is an adjective that means dirty, dull, or not bright. It's often used to describe places, clothes, or objects that look old, dark, or not well cared for. Let's learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Dingy" likely comes from the Scottish word dingy, meaning "drab or dull." It first appeared in English in the 18th century. Over time, it came to describe things that look dirty, faded, or gloomy.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'dingy'
Some common synonyms for "dingy" include: dirty, dull, gloomy, shabby, grimy, faded, dusty, and murky. These words describe things that don't look clean, bright, or fresh.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "They stayed in a 'dingy' little motel." "He wore a 'dingy' old jacket." "The room looked 'dingy' with its faded walls and low light."
Writing
Why use the word
"Dingy" is a great word to describe places or things that look dark, dirty, or uncared for. It helps create a clear picture in the reader's mind. Use it in stories or descriptions where you want to show that something is old, worn out, or not clean.