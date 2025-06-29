Word of the Day: Dingy

"Dingy" is an adjective that means dirty, dull, or not bright. It's often used to describe places, clothes, or objects that look old, dark, or not well cared for. Let's learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Dingy" likely comes from the Scottish word dingy, meaning "drab or dull." It first appeared in English in the 18th century. Over time, it came to describe things that look dirty, faded, or gloomy.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'dingy' Some common synonyms for "dingy" include: dirty, dull, gloomy, shabby, grimy, faded, dusty, and murky. These words describe things that don't look clean, bright, or fresh.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "They stayed in a 'dingy' little motel." "He wore a 'dingy' old jacket." "The room looked 'dingy' with its faded walls and low light."