Word of the Day: Pompous

"Pompous" is an adjective that means someone acts too proud, serious, or full of self-importance, often in a way that seems silly or annoying. It's usually used to describe people who try too hard to look important or smart. Let's learn more about this expressive word.

Origin Origin of the word "Pompous" comes from the Latin word pompa, meaning "procession" or "display." It entered English in the 15th century. At first, it referred to something grand or showy. Later, it took on a negative meaning, describing people who act overly proud or try to impress others too much.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'pompous' Some common synonyms for "pompous" include: arrogant, boastful, self-important, grand, pretentious, overconfident, and vain. These words are used when someone behaves in a way that shows they think they're better or more important than others.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He gave a 'pompous' speech full of big words." "She sounded 'pompous' when talking about her job." "Nobody liked his 'pompous' attitude at the party."