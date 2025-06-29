Word of the Day: Huddle

"Huddle" is a verb that means to come close together in a group, often for warmth, safety, or quiet talk. It can also be used as a noun to describe the group itself. Let's learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Huddle" comes from Middle English, possibly related to the word hudder, meaning "to shiver." It was first used in the 16th century. It originally described people crowding together, often to stay warm or speak privately. Today, it also appears in sports when players gather to plan a move.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'huddle' Some common verb synonyms for "huddle" include: gather, crowd, cluster, bunch, snuggle, group, cuddle, and assemble. These verbs describe people or animals coming close together, usually for warmth, comfort, or discussion.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The children 'huddled' together to stay warm." "The team 'huddled' before the final play." "We 'huddled' under the umbrella during the rain."