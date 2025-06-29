Word of the Day: Fiddle
What's the story
"Fiddle" is both a verb and a noun. As a noun, it's another name for a violin. As a verb, it means to touch, move, or handle something in a restless or careless way, sometimes also meaning to cheat or adjust dishonestly. Let's learn more about this interesting word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Fiddle" comes from the Old English word fithele, meaning "violin." The word has been around since before the 12th century. Later, the verb "fiddle" also came to mean playing with something using your hands or changing something secretly or dishonestly.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'fiddle'
Some common synonyms for "fiddle" include: fidget, tinker, tamper, mess with, adjust, play with, handle, and toy with. These verbs are used when someone keeps touching or changing something, often in a restless, playful, or sneaky way.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He played a cheerful tune on his 'fiddle.'" "She 'fiddled' with her pen during the meeting." "They were caught 'fiddling' the company accounts."
Writing
Why use the word
"Fiddle" is a fun and flexible word. It can describe someone playing the violin, or someone messing with an object or situation. It also works when writing about small dishonest changes. This word adds detail to actions that are playful, nervous, or sneaky.