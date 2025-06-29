Word of the Day: Fiddle

"Fiddle" is both a verb and a noun. As a noun, it's another name for a violin. As a verb, it means to touch, move, or handle something in a restless or careless way, sometimes also meaning to cheat or adjust dishonestly. Let's learn more about this interesting word.

Origin Origin of the word "Fiddle" comes from the Old English word fithele, meaning "violin." The word has been around since before the 12th century. Later, the verb "fiddle" also came to mean playing with something using your hands or changing something secretly or dishonestly.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'fiddle' Some common synonyms for "fiddle" include: fidget, tinker, tamper, mess with, adjust, play with, handle, and toy with. These verbs are used when someone keeps touching or changing something, often in a restless, playful, or sneaky way.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "He played a cheerful tune on his 'fiddle.'" "She 'fiddled' with her pen during the meeting." "They were caught 'fiddling' the company accounts."