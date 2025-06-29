Word of the Day: Harness

"Harness" is a verb that means to control and use something, like energy, emotions, or skills for a purpose. It is also a noun, referring to the straps or equipment used to control animals like horses or for safety in climbing. Let's learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Harness" comes from the Old French word harneis, meaning "equipment" or "gear." It entered English in the 13th century to describe armor or gear for a horse. Over time, it also came to mean using power, energy, or talent in a controlled and useful way.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'harness' Some common synonyms for "harness" (as a verb) include: use, control, manage, apply, direct, and channel. These words are used when someone uses energy, power, or skills in a focused and helpful way.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "We need to 'harness' solar energy to reduce pollution." "She 'harnessed' her creativity to design a new product." "The worker wore a safety 'harness' while fixing the roof."