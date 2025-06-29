Page Loader
Word of the Day: Harness
By Simran Jeet
Jun 29, 2025
04:37 pm
"Harness" is a verb that means to control and use something, like energy, emotions, or skills for a purpose. It is also a noun, referring to the straps or equipment used to control animals like horses or for safety in climbing. Let's learn more about this word.

Origin of the word

"Harness" comes from the Old French word harneis, meaning "equipment" or "gear." It entered English in the 13th century to describe armor or gear for a horse. Over time, it also came to mean using power, energy, or talent in a controlled and useful way.

Synonyms for 'harness'

Some common synonyms for "harness" (as a verb) include: use, control, manage, apply, direct, and channel. These words are used when someone uses energy, power, or skills in a focused and helpful way.

Sentence usage

Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "We need to 'harness' solar energy to reduce pollution." "She 'harnessed' her creativity to design a new product." "The worker wore a safety 'harness' while fixing the roof."

Why use the word

"Harness" is a strong word that shows control and purpose. It's useful when writing about using power, energy, or skills in a helpful way. Whether you're talking about technology, emotions, or natural forces, "harness" helps show how something is being put to good use.