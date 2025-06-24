Starting meditation? Here are 5 things to know 

Meditation is a practice that can improve mental clarity and focus. As a novice, you might find it intimidating to embark on this journey, but with the right guidance, it becomes easy. Here, we've listed five practical tips for beginners to ease into meditation and reap its benefits. These suggestions will simplify the process and make meditation a part of your daily routine, without burdening you.

#1 Start with short sessions Beginners should start with short meditation sessions, roughly five to ten minutes. This duration is manageable and helps in building consistency without feeling overwhelmed. As you become more comfortable, gradually increase the time spent meditating. Short sessions allow you to focus better and develop a habit without disrupting your daily schedule.

#2 Find a quiet space Choosing a quiet space for meditation is essential for keeping distractions at bay. A calm atmosphere ensures you stay focused and improves the whole experience of meditation. It doesn't have to be an extravagant setup; even a corner of your room can do the trick, as long as it is away from noise and disruptions.

#3 Focus on your breath One of the simplest ways to get the most out of your meditation is by focusing on your breath. Pay attention to every single inhale and exhale, this helps keep your mind anchored in the present moment. This technique helps reduce wandering thoughts and improves concentration over time.

#4 Use guided meditations Guided meditations are also great for beginners who may find it difficult to meditate alone at first. There are several resources online that offer step-by-step instructions during meditation sessions. These guides can help you stay focused and provide a structure until you are confident enough to meditate on your own.