Word of the Day: Disparity

"Disparity" (noun) refers to a noticeable difference or inequality between two or more things. It is often used when comparing situations, conditions, or opportunities that are not equal. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Disparity" comes from the Latin word disparitas, meaning "inequality" or "difference." The word entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe a lack of similarity or balance between things. Today, it commonly refers to differences in areas such as income, education, opportunities, or treatment.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'disparity' Words with similar meanings include difference, inequality, imbalance, gap, contrast, and variation. These terms are often used when pointing out clear distinctions between two things, especially when one side has more advantages, resources, or opportunities than the other.

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Sentence Sentence usage Here are a few ways the word can be used: "There is a noticeable disparity between rural and urban education systems." "The report highlighted the disparity in income levels among different communities." "Efforts are being made to reduce the disparity in healthcare access."

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