Word of the Day: Erratic

"Erratic" is an adjective that means behaving in an unpredictable, inconsistent, or irregular way. It is used to describe actions, movements, or behavior that change suddenly and do not follow a steady pattern. "Erratic" often refers to something that is unreliable, unstable, or difficult to anticipate

Origin Origin of the word "Erratic" comes from the Latin word erraticus, meaning "wandering" or "straying." It originally described something that wandered off course or moved without a fixed direction. Over time, it came to be used for people, actions, or patterns that do not follow a consistent or predictable path.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'erratic' Some common synonyms for "erratic" include unpredictable, inconsistent, irregular, unstable, random, unreliable, and wayward. These words convey the idea of something that lacks steadiness or follows no clear pattern.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "erratic" is used in different contexts: "His erratic driving worried the other passengers." "The weather has been erratic this week, changing suddenly from hot to rainy." "Her erratic work schedule makes it hard to plan meetings."