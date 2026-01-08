Word of the day: Exemplary

"Exemplary" is a powerful adjective that describes something as being a perfect example or model of excellence. It's often used to praise actions, behavior, or qualities that are outstanding and worthy of imitation. When you call something "exemplary," you're highlighting its exceptional nature and the high standards it represents.

Origin Origin of the word "Exemplary" comes from the Latin word exemplaris, meaning "pertaining to a model or example." It entered English in the late Middle Ages and has been used to describe actions, behavior, or qualities that are worthy of being copied or admired.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'exemplary' Some common synonyms for "exemplary" include: commendable, admirable, outstanding, model, excellent, meritorious, and praiseworthy. These words highlight actions or qualities that are deserving of praise. They serve as a great example for others.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "exemplary" is used in sentences: "The teacher praised her exemplary dedication to her studies." "His exemplary conduct during the crisis inspired everyone around him." "The charity received an award for its exemplary service to the community."