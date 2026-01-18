Word of the Day: Explicit

LOADING...
By Simran Jeet
Jan 18, 2026
01:39 pm
"Explicit" is an adjective that means stated clearly and in detail, leaving no room for doubt or confusion. It is used to describe instructions, explanations, or information that are direct and clearly expressed. "Explicit" often suggests clarity, openness, and precision.

Origin of the word

"Explicit" comes from the Latin word explicitus, meaning "clearly unfolded" or "made plain." It entered English in the 17th century and was used to describe clear and detailed expression. Over time, it came to mean something that is fully and clearly stated.

Synonyms for 'explicit'

Some common synonyms for "explicit" include clear, direct, precise, detailed, unambiguous, and specific. These words convey the idea of something that is plainly stated.

Sentence usage

Let's see how "explicit" is used in different contexts: "The instructions were explicit and easy to follow." "He gave explicit permission to share the information." "The teacher asked for explicit answers."

Why use the word

"Explicit" is useful when you want to communicate information clearly and directly. It works well in professional, academic, or instructional writing where clarity is important. Using "explicit" helps make your message precise and easy to understand.

