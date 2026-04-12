Word of the Day: Exquisite
What's the story
"Exquisite" (adjective) refers to something extremely beautiful, delicate, or finely crafted. It can also describe something felt very intensely, such as pleasure or pain. Let us learn more about this word and how it expresses elegance and intensity.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Exquisite" comes from the Latin word exquisitus, meaning "carefully chosen" or "refined." The word entered English in the 15th century and was used to describe things of exceptional quality or beauty. Today, it is commonly used for art, design, taste, and experiences.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'exquisite'
Words with similar meanings include beautiful, delicate, refined, elegant, superb, and flawless. These terms are often used when describing something of outstanding quality, detail, or beauty.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these example sentences: "The necklace had an exquisite design." "She prepared an exquisite meal for the guests." "The painting displayed exquisite detail and craftsmanship."
Writing
Why use the word
You can use "exquisite" to describe something that stands out for its beauty or fine quality. It works well when highlighting detail, elegance, or strong sensory experiences. The word adds a sense of refinement and richness to descriptions.