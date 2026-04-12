Word of the Day: Exquisite

"Exquisite" (adjective) refers to something extremely beautiful, delicate, or finely crafted. It can also describe something felt very intensely, such as pleasure or pain. Let us learn more about this word and how it expresses elegance and intensity.

Origin Origin of the word "Exquisite" comes from the Latin word exquisitus, meaning "carefully chosen" or "refined." The word entered English in the 15th century and was used to describe things of exceptional quality or beauty. Today, it is commonly used for art, design, taste, and experiences.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'exquisite' Words with similar meanings include beautiful, delicate, refined, elegant, superb, and flawless. These terms are often used when describing something of outstanding quality, detail, or beauty.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "The necklace had an exquisite design." "She prepared an exquisite meal for the guests." "The painting displayed exquisite detail and craftsmanship."

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