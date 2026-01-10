Word of the Day: Fallible
What's the story
"Fallible" is an adjective that means capable of making mistakes or being wrong. It is used to describe people, ideas, or systems that are not perfect and can fail. "Fallible" often reminds readers that errors are possible, even in careful or skilled actions.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Fallible" comes from the Latin word fallibilis, meaning "liable to err" or "capable of error." It entered English in the late Middle Ages to describe humans' natural tendency to make mistakes. Over time, it has been used more broadly for any person, process, or system that can fail.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'fallible'
Some common synonyms for "fallible" include imperfect, error-prone, flawed, vulnerable, human, and liable to error. These words convey the idea that mistakes or failures are possible.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "fallible" is used in different contexts: "Even the most experienced doctors are fallible." "Humans are fallible, and errors are part of learning." "The system is fallible and needs checks to prevent mistakes."
Writing
Why use the word
"Fallible" works well when you want to show that someone or something can make mistakes, not that they are careless. It helps readers sense human limitations or the possibility of error, which adds honesty and realism to your writing.