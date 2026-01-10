Word of the Day: Fallible

"Fallible" is an adjective that means capable of making mistakes or being wrong. It is used to describe people, ideas, or systems that are not perfect and can fail. "Fallible" often reminds readers that errors are possible, even in careful or skilled actions.

Origin Origin of the word "Fallible" comes from the Latin word fallibilis, meaning "liable to err" or "capable of error." It entered English in the late Middle Ages to describe humans' natural tendency to make mistakes. Over time, it has been used more broadly for any person, process, or system that can fail.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'fallible' Some common synonyms for "fallible" include imperfect, error-prone, flawed, vulnerable, human, and liable to error. These words convey the idea that mistakes or failures are possible.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "fallible" is used in different contexts: "Even the most experienced doctors are fallible." "Humans are fallible, and errors are part of learning." "The system is fallible and needs checks to prevent mistakes."