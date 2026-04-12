Word of the Day: Falsify

"Falsify" (verb) means to change or manipulate something so that it becomes false or misleading. It is often used when referring to documents, data, or information that has been altered dishonestly. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Falsify" comes from the Latin word falsificare, meaning "to make false." The word entered English in the 15th century and was used in legal and formal contexts to describe deception. Today, it is commonly used when talking about altering facts, records, or evidence.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'falsify' Words with similar meanings include tamper, forge, distort, misrepresent, alter, and fabricate. These terms are often used when referring to the act of changing information in a dishonest or misleading way.

Advertisement

Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "He was accused of falsifying official documents." "The data was falsified to support the false claim." "It is illegal to falsify financial records."

Advertisement