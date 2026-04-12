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Word of the Day: Falsify
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Word of the Day: Falsify

By Simran Jeet
Apr 12, 2026
03:08 pm
What's the story

"Falsify" (verb) means to change or manipulate something so that it becomes false or misleading. It is often used when referring to documents, data, or information that has been altered dishonestly. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Falsify" comes from the Latin word falsificare, meaning "to make false." The word entered English in the 15th century and was used in legal and formal contexts to describe deception. Today, it is commonly used when talking about altering facts, records, or evidence.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'falsify'

Words with similar meanings include tamper, forge, distort, misrepresent, alter, and fabricate. These terms are often used when referring to the act of changing information in a dishonest or misleading way.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Take a look at these example sentences: "He was accused of falsifying official documents." "The data was falsified to support the false claim." "It is illegal to falsify financial records."

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Writing

Why use the word

You can use "falsify" when describing the act of making something untrue or misleading. It is especially useful in discussions related to law, data, or ethics. The word helps clearly convey dishonesty or manipulation of facts in a precise manner.

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