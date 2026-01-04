Word of the Day: Forgo

"Forgo" is a verb that means to decide not to have or do something, especially something you could have chosen. It is often used when someone gives up a benefit, pleasure, or option for a reason. Let's explore what this word really means.

Origin Origin of the word "Forgo" comes from the Old English word forgan, meaning "to go without" or "to pass by." Over time, it came to mean willingly choosing to give something up.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'forgo' Some common synonyms include: give up, skip, sacrifice, waive, pass up, and decline. These words describe the idea of choosing absence over having something.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how this word is used in different contexts: "She decided to forgo dessert to eat healthier." "He chose to forgo the trip and save money instead." "They agreed to forgo immediate profit for long-term growth."