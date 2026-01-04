Word of the Day: Forgo
What's the story
"Forgo" is a verb that means to decide not to have or do something, especially something you could have chosen. It is often used when someone gives up a benefit, pleasure, or option for a reason. Let's explore what this word really means.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Forgo" comes from the Old English word forgan, meaning "to go without" or "to pass by." Over time, it came to mean willingly choosing to give something up.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'forgo'
Some common synonyms include: give up, skip, sacrifice, waive, pass up, and decline. These words describe the idea of choosing absence over having something.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how this word is used in different contexts: "She decided to forgo dessert to eat healthier." "He chose to forgo the trip and save money instead." "They agreed to forgo immediate profit for long-term growth."
Writing
Why use the word
"Forgo" is useful when you need to express that someone willingly stepped away from an option. It tells readers the moment involved intention, not pressure, making the choice feel more important.