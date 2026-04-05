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Word of the Day: Gratify
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Word of the Day: Gratify

By Simran Jeet
Apr 05, 2026
04:37 pm
What's the story

"Gratify" (verb) means to please or satisfy someone, often by fulfilling a desire, need, or expectation. It can refer to giving someone a sense of happiness, pleasure, or contentment through an action or result. Let us learn more about this word

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Gratify" comes from the Latin word gratificari, meaning "to please" or "to do a favor." The word entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe actions that bring pleasure or satisfaction to others. Today, it commonly refers to fulfilling wishes, desires, or expectations.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'gratify'

Similar words include please, satisfy, delight, indulge, and appease. Each of these words relates to the act of giving someone a sense of pleasure or fulfillment.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Take a look at these example sentences: "The compliment seemed to gratify her greatly." "He worked hard to gratify his parents' expectations." "The delicious meal gratified everyone's appetite."

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Writing

Why use the word

You can use "gratify" when describing actions that bring pleasure or satisfaction to someone. It fits well in contexts involving appreciation, rewards, or fulfilled expectations. The word can help convey emotional response and positive outcomes in a clear and expressive way.

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