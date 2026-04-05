Word of the Day: Gratify
What's the story
"Gratify" (verb) means to please or satisfy someone, often by fulfilling a desire, need, or expectation. It can refer to giving someone a sense of happiness, pleasure, or contentment through an action or result. Let us learn more about this word
Origin
Origin of the word
"Gratify" comes from the Latin word gratificari, meaning "to please" or "to do a favor." The word entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe actions that bring pleasure or satisfaction to others. Today, it commonly refers to fulfilling wishes, desires, or expectations.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'gratify'
Similar words include please, satisfy, delight, indulge, and appease. Each of these words relates to the act of giving someone a sense of pleasure or fulfillment.
Usage
Sentence usage
Take a look at these example sentences: "The compliment seemed to gratify her greatly." "He worked hard to gratify his parents' expectations." "The delicious meal gratified everyone's appetite."
Writing
Why use the word
You can use "gratify" when describing actions that bring pleasure or satisfaction to someone. It fits well in contexts involving appreciation, rewards, or fulfilled expectations. The word can help convey emotional response and positive outcomes in a clear and expressive way.