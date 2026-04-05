Word of the Day: Gratify

"Gratify" (verb) means to please or satisfy someone, often by fulfilling a desire, need, or expectation. It can refer to giving someone a sense of happiness, pleasure, or contentment through an action or result. Let us learn more about this word

Origin Origin of the word "Gratify" comes from the Latin word gratificari, meaning "to please" or "to do a favor." The word entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe actions that bring pleasure or satisfaction to others. Today, it commonly refers to fulfilling wishes, desires, or expectations.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'gratify' Similar words include please, satisfy, delight, indulge, and appease. Each of these words relates to the act of giving someone a sense of pleasure or fulfillment.

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Usage Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "The compliment seemed to gratify her greatly." "He worked hard to gratify his parents' expectations." "The delicious meal gratified everyone's appetite."

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