Word of the day: Gratitude

"Gratitude" (noun) refers to the feeling of being thankful or appreciative for something that has been done or given. It is often expressed when someone receives help, kindness, or a gift. People show gratitude by saying "thank you" or by doing something nice in return.

Origin Origin of the word "Gratitude" comes from the Latin word gratus, meaning "pleasing" or "thankful." It entered English in the late Middle Ages to describe the feeling of thankfulness. Today, it is used widely to express appreciation for both small acts of kindness and significant gestures.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'gratitude' Some common synonyms for "gratitude" include thankfulness, appreciation, acknowledgment, recognition, and indebtedness. These words capture the sense of being thankful for help, support, or kindness received from others.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "She felt deep gratitude for her friend's support during tough times." "Expressing gratitude can strengthen relationships and build trust." "He wrote a letter to show his gratitude for the scholarship."