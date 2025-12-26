Word of the day: Gratitude
What's the story
"Gratitude" (noun) refers to the feeling of being thankful or appreciative for something that has been done or given. It is often expressed when someone receives help, kindness, or a gift. People show gratitude by saying "thank you" or by doing something nice in return.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Gratitude" comes from the Latin word gratus, meaning "pleasing" or "thankful." It entered English in the late Middle Ages to describe the feeling of thankfulness. Today, it is used widely to express appreciation for both small acts of kindness and significant gestures.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'gratitude'
Some common synonyms for "gratitude" include thankfulness, appreciation, acknowledgment, recognition, and indebtedness. These words capture the sense of being thankful for help, support, or kindness received from others.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "She felt deep gratitude for her friend's support during tough times." "Expressing gratitude can strengthen relationships and build trust." "He wrote a letter to show his gratitude for the scholarship."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "gratitude" helps convey appreciation and kindness in writing and conversation. It shows respect for others' efforts and can make interactions more positive. Whether in personal notes or professional emails, "gratitude" adds warmth and sincerity.