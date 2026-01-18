LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Grim
Word of the Day: Grim
Use this word

Word of the Day: Grim

By Simran Jeet
Jan 18, 2026
12:52 pm
What's the story

"Grim" is an adjective that means serious, harsh, or unpleasant, often suggesting sadness or danger. It is used to describe situations, expressions, or outcomes that are severe or depressing. "Grim" often conveys a sense of worry, difficulty, or lack of hope.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Grim" comes from the Old English word grimm, meaning "fierce," "cruel," or "severe." It has been used in English for centuries to describe harsh conditions or serious moods. Over time, its meaning expanded to include anything dark, depressing, or troubling.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'grim'

Some common synonyms for "grim" include harsh, bleak, gloomy, serious, severe, and depressing. These words convey a sense of difficulty, sadness, or seriousness.

Advertisement

Sentence

Sentence usage

Let's see how "grim" is used in different contexts: "The doctor delivered the grim news quietly." "The future looked grim after the storm destroyed the crops." "He wore a grim expression as he read the report."

Advertisement

Writing

Why use the word

"Grim" works well when you want to show that a situation is serious or unpleasant, not just difficult. It helps readers feel the seriousness or sadness of the moment, adding emotional impact to your writing.

Advertisement