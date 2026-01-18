Word of the Day: Grim

"Grim" is an adjective that means serious, harsh, or unpleasant, often suggesting sadness or danger. It is used to describe situations, expressions, or outcomes that are severe or depressing. "Grim" often conveys a sense of worry, difficulty, or lack of hope.

Origin Origin of the word "Grim" comes from the Old English word grimm, meaning "fierce," "cruel," or "severe." It has been used in English for centuries to describe harsh conditions or serious moods. Over time, its meaning expanded to include anything dark, depressing, or troubling.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'grim' Some common synonyms for "grim" include harsh, bleak, gloomy, serious, severe, and depressing. These words convey a sense of difficulty, sadness, or seriousness.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "grim" is used in different contexts: "The doctor delivered the grim news quietly." "The future looked grim after the storm destroyed the crops." "He wore a grim expression as he read the report."

