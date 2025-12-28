LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Hinge
Summarize
Word of the Day: Hinge
Use this word

Word of the Day: Hinge

By Simran Jeet
Dec 28, 2025
05:40 pm
What's the story

"Hinge" is a noun and a verb that refers to a joint that allows something to open, close, or turn, or to depend strongly on something. It is used both for physical objects and for situations where one thing relies heavily on another. Let's understand what this word means.

Origin 

Origin of the word 

"Hinge" comes from an Old English word meaning "joint" or "to hang." It originally described the metal joint that allows doors and lids to move. Over time, it also came to describe situations where outcomes depend on a single key factor.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'hinge' 

Some common synonyms include: pivot, joint, depend on, turn on, and rely on. These words are used when movement or results are connected to one main point.

Sentence 

Sentence usage 

Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The door swings easily on its 'hinge.'" "The success of the plan will 'hinge' on teamwork." "Everything 'hinges' on her decision."

Writing

Why use the word 

"Hinge" is helpful when you want to show dependence or a key turning point. It helps readers understand that one small element can control movement, change, or outcomes, making your writing clearer and more focused.