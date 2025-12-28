Word of the Day: Hinge

"Hinge" is a noun and a verb that refers to a joint that allows something to open, close, or turn, or to depend strongly on something. It is used both for physical objects and for situations where one thing relies heavily on another. Let's understand what this word means.

Origin Origin of the word "Hinge" comes from an Old English word meaning "joint" or "to hang." It originally described the metal joint that allows doors and lids to move. Over time, it also came to describe situations where outcomes depend on a single key factor.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'hinge' Some common synonyms include: pivot, joint, depend on, turn on, and rely on. These words are used when movement or results are connected to one main point.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The door swings easily on its 'hinge.'" "The success of the plan will 'hinge' on teamwork." "Everything 'hinges' on her decision."