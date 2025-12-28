Word of the Day: Hinge
What's the story
"Hinge" is a noun and a verb that refers to a joint that allows something to open, close, or turn, or to depend strongly on something. It is used both for physical objects and for situations where one thing relies heavily on another. Let's understand what this word means.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Hinge" comes from an Old English word meaning "joint" or "to hang." It originally described the metal joint that allows doors and lids to move. Over time, it also came to describe situations where outcomes depend on a single key factor.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'hinge'
Some common synonyms include: pivot, joint, depend on, turn on, and rely on. These words are used when movement or results are connected to one main point.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The door swings easily on its 'hinge.'" "The success of the plan will 'hinge' on teamwork." "Everything 'hinges' on her decision."
Writing
Why use the word
"Hinge" is helpful when you want to show dependence or a key turning point. It helps readers understand that one small element can control movement, change, or outcomes, making your writing clearer and more focused.