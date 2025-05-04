Word of the Day: Impose
What's the story
"Impose" is a verb that means to force something, like a rule, decision, or belief, onto others without their choice.
It can also mean placing a burden or asking for a favor unfairly.
Let's learn more about this word, which is often used in formal or serious situations.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Impose" comes from the Latin word imponere, which means "to place upon."
It is formed from in (meaning "in" or "on") and ponere (meaning "to place").
The word evolved to describe placing something, like a duty or demand, on someone else.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'impose'
Some common synonyms for "impose" include enforce, demand, dictate, inflict, and oblige.
These words also carry a sense of control or pressure, often linked to authority, rules, or expectations.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The school decided to 'impose' new rules on mobile phone use."
"She didn't want to 'impose' on her friend's kindness by asking for help again."
"The government plans to 'impose' higher taxes next year."
Writing
Why use the word
"Impose" is a strong word that clearly conveys the idea of forcing something on others.
It's useful in news, writing, or everyday talk when referring to authority, pressure, or boundaries.
Using "impose" adds seriousness and clarity to your language.