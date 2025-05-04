Word of the Day: Plausible
What's the story
The word "plausible" is an adjective used to describe something that seems reasonable, believable, or likely to be true.
It's often used when an idea, explanation, or excuse sounds convincing.
Let's learn more about this word that helps express logic and possibility.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Plausible" comes from the Latin word plausibilis, which means "deserving applause," and plaudere, meaning "to applaud."
Over time, the meaning shifted from approval to believability, describing something that sounds like it could be true, even if it isn't.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'plausible'
Some useful synonyms for "plausible" include believable, reasonable, credible, likely, and convincing.
These words also describe situations or statements that appear to make sense or seem acceptable based on logic.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"Her explanation for being late sounded 'plausible' to the teacher."
"The scientist presented a 'plausible' theory about the experiment."
"He gave a 'plausible' excuse, but something still felt off."
Writing
Why use the word
"Plausible" is helpful when you want to talk about things that seem true or make sense.
It's a useful word for both writing and speaking, especially when evaluating ideas or judging explanations.
Using "plausible" makes your language clear and thoughtful.