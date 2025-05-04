Word of the Day: Vivid
What's the story
"Vivid" is an adjective that means something is bright, clear, and full of life.
It can describe colors, memories, descriptions, or even dreams that feel very real or intense.
Let's learn more about this word that brings sharpness and energy into how we express things.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Vivid" comes from the Latin word vividus, which means "lively" or "full of life."
It's linked to vivere, meaning "to live."
Over time, the word came to describe anything that stands out because of its brightness, intensity, or realistic detail.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'vivid'
Some common synonyms for "vivid" are bright, intense, detailed, clear, lifelike, and striking.
Each of these words helps paint a picture of something that leaves a strong and lasting impression on the senses or the mind.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She painted the sunset in 'vivid' shades of orange and red."
"His 'vivid' memory of childhood still makes him smile."
"The book gave a 'vivid' description of life in the mountains."
Writing
Why use the word
"Vivid" is a great word to make your writing or speech more colorful and expressive.
It helps bring scenes, feelings, and memories to life.
Whether you're telling a story or describing an experience, "vivid" adds clarity, emotion, and imagination.