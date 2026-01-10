Word of the Day: Inedible

"Inedible" is an adjective that means not fit to be eaten or unsafe for consumption. It is used to describe food or substances that cannot be eaten because they are spoiled, poisonous, too hard, or otherwise unsuitable. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.

Origin Origin of the word "Inedible" comes from the Latin roots in- meaning "not" and edibilis meaning "fit to be eaten." It entered English in the early modern period to describe things that cannot or should not be consumed. Today, it is commonly used in cooking, science, and everyday language.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'inedible' Some common synonyms for "inedible" include uneatable, unfit for consumption, poisonous, spoiled, rotten, and indigestible. These words convey the idea of something that should not be eaten.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "inedible" is used in different contexts: "The bread had gone stale and become completely inedible." "Some wild mushrooms are beautiful but highly inedible." "The cake was burned so badly that it was inedible."