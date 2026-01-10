Word of the Day: Inedible
What's the story
"Inedible" is an adjective that means not fit to be eaten or unsafe for consumption. It is used to describe food or substances that cannot be eaten because they are spoiled, poisonous, too hard, or otherwise unsuitable. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Inedible" comes from the Latin roots in- meaning "not" and edibilis meaning "fit to be eaten." It entered English in the early modern period to describe things that cannot or should not be consumed. Today, it is commonly used in cooking, science, and everyday language.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'inedible'
Some common synonyms for "inedible" include uneatable, unfit for consumption, poisonous, spoiled, rotten, and indigestible. These words convey the idea of something that should not be eaten.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "inedible" is used in different contexts: "The bread had gone stale and become completely inedible." "Some wild mushrooms are beautiful but highly inedible." "The cake was burned so badly that it was inedible."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "inedible" clearly communicates that something is unsafe or unsuitable to eat. It helps avoid confusion and warns others about potential harm. "Inedible" is useful in cooking, safety instructions, and everyday communication.