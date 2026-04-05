Word of the Day: Intact

"Intact" (adjective) refers to something that remains whole, complete, and undamaged. It is used to describe objects, structures, or ideas that have not been altered, broken, or harmed. Let us learn more about this word and how it is used to describe things that remain unchanged or preserved.

Origin Origin of the word "Intact" comes from the Latin word intactus, meaning "untouched" or "unharmed." The word entered English in the 15th century and was used to describe things that remained whole or undamaged. Today, it commonly refers to anything that has stayed complete or unaffected.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'intact' Similar words include unbroken, whole, undamaged, preserved, and unharmed. These terms emphasize the idea that something has stayed whole without damage or alteration.

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Usage Sentence usage Here are a few ways the word can be used: "The ancient temple remained intact despite centuries of weathering." "Fortunately, the package arrived intact after the long journey." "Her reputation remained intact after the investigation."

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