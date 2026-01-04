Word of the Day: Intent

"Intent" is a noun that means a purpose, plan, or aim behind an action. It refers to what someone wants or means to do, even before the action happens. Here's a clearer look at what this word means.

Origin Origin of the word "Intent" comes from the Latin word intentus, meaning "stretched toward" or "focused on." It entered English through Old French and was used to describe strong purpose or attention. Over time, it came to mean a person's aim, plan, or motivation behind an action.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'intent' Some common synonyms include: purpose, aim, goal, plan, intention, and motive. These words relate to what someone wants to achieve or why they act in a certain way.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "Her 'intent' was to help, not to harm." "He spoke with the clear 'intent' of solving the problem." "The law considers 'intent' when judging certain actions."