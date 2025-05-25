Word of the Day: Mince
What's the story
"Mince" is a verb used to describe the act of cutting something, especially food, into very small pieces.
It can also refer to speaking carefully or walking with short, delicate steps.
It's often used in cooking or when someone is trying to be gentle with their words.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "mince" comes from the French word mincier, which traces back to the Latin word minutiare, meaning "to make small."
It originally referred to making things smaller, especially food, and later extended to speech and movement.
Over time, its meaning evolved to include both literal and figurative uses, like speaking mildly or stepping lightly.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'mince'
Some common synonyms for "mince" include: chop, dice, grind, crumble, shred, and cut finely (for food).
In a more figurative sense, synonyms might include soften, sugarcoat, or tone down when referring to speech.
All of these words help express the idea of making something smaller, gentler, or more delicate.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She 'minced' the garlic before adding it to the sauce."
"He didn't 'mince' his words during the meeting, he was brutally honest."
"She 'minced' across the stage in high heels, careful not to trip."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "mince" can make your writing more precise, especially in cooking, speech, or character movement.
Whether you're describing a kitchen scene, someone's careful way of talking, "mince" adds texture and clarity to your descriptions.
It's a versatile word that works in both literal and expressive language.