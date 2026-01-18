Word of the Day: Nerd

"Nerd" is a noun that refers to a person who is deeply interested in a particular subject, often academic, technical, or intellectual. It is commonly used to describe someone who enjoys learning, reading, technology, or specialized hobbies. Let's learn more about this word and how to use it effectively in everyday language.

Origin Origin of the word "Nerd" first appeared in the United States in the early 1950s. Its exact origin is unclear, but it was initially used to describe someone socially awkward or overly studious. Over time, the meaning evolved, and the word is now widely accepted and even celebrated.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'nerd' Some common synonyms for "nerd" include geek, bookworm, intellectual, enthusiast, and techie. These words describe people with strong interests or deep knowledge in specific areas.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "nerd" is used in different contexts: "She proudly calls herself a science nerd." "He's a history nerd who loves reading about ancient civilizations." "Being a nerd is now seen as a strength, not a weakness."

