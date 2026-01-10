Word of the Day: Obsolete
What's the story
"Obsolete" is an adjective that means no longer in use, out of date, or replaced by something newer. It is used to describe objects, ideas, or practices that have become outdated or are no longer useful. "Obsolete" often suggests that something has been superseded by a better or more modern alternative.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Obsolete" comes from the Latin word obsoletus, meaning "worn out" or "grown old." It entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe things that were no longer in practice or fashion. Over time, it came to refer to anything that is outdated or replaced.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'obsolete'
Some common synonyms for "obsolete" include outdated, old-fashioned, outmoded, antiquated, archaic, and defunct. These words convey the idea of something no longer in use or relevant.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "obsolete" is used in different contexts: "With the rise of smartphones, many old gadgets have become obsolete." "Typewriters are mostly obsolete in modern offices." "The law is obsolete and needs to be updated."
Writing
Why use the word
"Obsolete" works well when you want to show that something is old or no longer used, not just old-fashioned. It helps readers understand that something is outdated or no longer used, making your writing clearer and more precise.