Word of the Day: Obsolete

"Obsolete" is an adjective that means no longer in use, out of date, or replaced by something newer. It is used to describe objects, ideas, or practices that have become outdated or are no longer useful. "Obsolete" often suggests that something has been superseded by a better or more modern alternative.

Origin Origin of the word "Obsolete" comes from the Latin word obsoletus, meaning "worn out" or "grown old." It entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe things that were no longer in practice or fashion. Over time, it came to refer to anything that is outdated or replaced.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'obsolete' Some common synonyms for "obsolete" include outdated, old-fashioned, outmoded, antiquated, archaic, and defunct. These words convey the idea of something no longer in use or relevant.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "obsolete" is used in different contexts: "With the rise of smartphones, many old gadgets have become obsolete." "Typewriters are mostly obsolete in modern offices." "The law is obsolete and needs to be updated."