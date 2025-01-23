Word of the Day: Onerous
What's the story
The word "onerous" is an adjective that refers to something burdensome, troublesome, or causing difficulty.
When a task or responsibility is described as "onerous," it means that it is heavy to bear, requiring great effort and often leading to exhaustion.
It's commonly used to describe duties, obligations, or tasks that are particularly challenging and demanding.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Onerous" has its roots in the Latin adjective onerosus, meaning "burdensome."
The Latin noun onus, meaning "burden," shares an ancient root with the Sanskrit word anas, meaning "cart."
It first appeared in English around the 14th century and has maintained its meaning related to something burdensome or requiring significant effort.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'onerous'
Some common synonyms of "onerous" include burdensome, arduous, heavy, taxing, and difficult.
These words convey a similar sense of something that is hard to manage or requires significant effort.
Depending on the context, other alternatives might include strenuous, exhausting, grueling, and challenging.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "onerous" can be used in a sentence:
"The 'onerous' task of organizing the event drained all her energy, as it required meticulous attention to detail and constant coordination."
"The 'onerous' paperwork required for the loan approval process made him reconsider his decision to apply, as it seemed like an overwhelming and tedious job."
Extra detail
Why use the word
Using "onerous" helps describe a tough task or responsibility more clearly.
It doesn't just mean something is hard, but also that it feels like a heavy burden.
Whether you're talking about work, legal duties, or personal tasks, "onerous" shows the effort and strain involved.
It makes your writing more specific, adding extra detail compared to words like "difficult" or "hard."