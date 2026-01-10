LOADING...
Word of the Day: Parched
By Simran Jeet
Jan 10, 2026
01:44 pm
"Parched" is an adjective that means extremely dry or very thirsty. It is used to describe land, weather, or a person who has not had water for a long time. "Parched" often suggests intense dryness caused by heat, lack of rain, or dehydration.

Origin of the word 

"Parched" comes from the Old French word parchir, meaning "to scorch" or "to burn." It later came into English to describe things dried out by heat or lack of moisture. Today, it is commonly used for dry weather, dry land, and extreme thirst.

Synonyms for 'parched' 

Some common synonyms for "parched" include dry, arid, thirsty, scorched, dehydrated, and drought-stricken. These words convey the idea of extreme dryness or lack of moisture.

Sentence usage 

Let's see how "parched" is used in different contexts: "After the long walk in the sun, she felt completely parched." "The parched land showed cracks due to the lack of rain." "Farmers prayed for rain to save their parched crops."

Why use the word 

Using "parched" creates a strong image of extreme dryness or thirst. It helps describe harsh weather, drought conditions, or physical discomfort vividly. "Parched" is useful in descriptive writing, news reports, and everyday conversation.