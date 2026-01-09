Word of the day: Pause
What's the story
"Pause" is a verb that means to temporarily stop or interrupt an action or process. It can refer to taking a break in conversation, halting a performance, or briefly stopping an activity to gather thoughts or rest. "Pause" is often used to indicate a moment of reflection or a short delay before continuing.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Pause" comes from the Latin word pausa, meaning "break" or "stop." It entered English in the late Middle Ages and has been used to describe temporary stops in speech, action, or thought. Today, it is commonly used in both everyday language and technical contexts to indicate a momentary halt.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'pause'
Some common synonyms for "pause" include stop, break, halt, rest, interruption, suspension, and delay. These words convey the idea of temporarily ceasing an action or momentarily holding back.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "pause" is used in different contexts: "She decided to pause the movie while answering a call." "He took a deep breath to pause before responding." "The teacher asked the students to pause and reflect on the question."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "pause" adds clarity when describing moments of interruption or reflection. It helps convey the idea of taking a break or momentary stop in conversation, thought, or action. "Pause" is versatile and useful in both casual and formal writing.