Word of the day: Pause

"Pause" is a verb that means to temporarily stop or interrupt an action or process. It can refer to taking a break in conversation, halting a performance, or briefly stopping an activity to gather thoughts or rest. "Pause" is often used to indicate a moment of reflection or a short delay before continuing.

Origin Origin of the word "Pause" comes from the Latin word pausa, meaning "break" or "stop." It entered English in the late Middle Ages and has been used to describe temporary stops in speech, action, or thought. Today, it is commonly used in both everyday language and technical contexts to indicate a momentary halt.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'pause' Some common synonyms for "pause" include stop, break, halt, rest, interruption, suspension, and delay. These words convey the idea of temporarily ceasing an action or momentarily holding back.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "pause" is used in different contexts: "She decided to pause the movie while answering a call." "He took a deep breath to pause before responding." "The teacher asked the students to pause and reflect on the question."