Word of the Day: Pivot
By Simran Jeet
Dec 28, 2025
05:51 pm
"Pivot" is a noun and a verb that refers to a central point of movement or a change in direction or strategy. It is used for physical turning points as well as for shifts in thinking, plans, or action. Let's understand what this word means.

Origin of the word 

"Pivot" comes from the French word pivot, meaning "to turn." It originally described the point on which something rotates. Over time, it also came to describe major changes in plans, ideas, or direction.

Synonyms for 'pivot' 

Some common synonyms include: turn, shift, change direction, rotate, and switch. These words are used when movement or plans change course.

Sentence usage 

Let's see how this word is used in different contexts: "The dancer spun gracefully on her 'pivot.'" "The company had to 'pivot' its strategy." "His career 'pivoted' after he moved abroad."

Why use the word 

"Pivot" is useful when you want to show change, movement, or redirection. It helps readers understand turning points and transitions, making your writing dynamic and clear.