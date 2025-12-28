Word of the Day: Pivot

"Pivot" is a noun and a verb that refers to a central point of movement or a change in direction or strategy. It is used for physical turning points as well as for shifts in thinking, plans, or action. Let's understand what this word means.

Origin Origin of the word "Pivot" comes from the French word pivot, meaning "to turn." It originally described the point on which something rotates. Over time, it also came to describe major changes in plans, ideas, or direction.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'pivot' Some common synonyms include: turn, shift, change direction, rotate, and switch. These words are used when movement or plans change course.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how this word is used in different contexts: "The dancer spun gracefully on her 'pivot.'" "The company had to 'pivot' its strategy." "His career 'pivoted' after he moved abroad."