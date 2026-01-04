Word of the Day: Poise
What's the story
"Poise" is a noun that means calm confidence, balance, and graceful self-control, especially in difficult or public situations. It describes the ability to stay steady, relaxed, and composed even under pressure. Here's a clearer look at what this word means.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Poise" comes from the Old French word pois, meaning "weight" or "balance." It was first used to talk about physical balance or steadiness. Over time, it came to describe emotional balance and calm confidence.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'poise'
Some common synonyms include: composure, calmness, grace, balance, confidence, and self-control. These words relate to staying steady and confident, especially in stressful situations.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "She answered the tough questions with 'poise.'" "He handled the sudden change with calm 'poise.'" "Her 'poise' during the interview impressed everyone."
Writing
Why use the word
"Poise" works well when you want to show inner strength and calm in action. It helps readers picture a person who remains steady and confident, giving your writing a polished and confident tone.