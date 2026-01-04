Word of the Day: Poise

"Poise" is a noun that means calm confidence, balance, and graceful self-control, especially in difficult or public situations. It describes the ability to stay steady, relaxed, and composed even under pressure. Here's a clearer look at what this word means.

Origin Origin of the word "Poise" comes from the Old French word pois, meaning "weight" or "balance." It was first used to talk about physical balance or steadiness. Over time, it came to describe emotional balance and calm confidence.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'poise' Some common synonyms include: composure, calmness, grace, balance, confidence, and self-control. These words relate to staying steady and confident, especially in stressful situations.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "She answered the tough questions with 'poise.'" "He handled the sudden change with calm 'poise.'" "Her 'poise' during the interview impressed everyone."