Word of the Day: Probe
By Simran Jeet
Dec 28, 2025
05:44 pm
"Probe" is a noun and a verb that means to investigate closely or examine something carefully, or a tool used for such examination. It is often used in science, medicine, journalism, and general inquiry. Let's understand what this word means.

"Probe" comes from the Latin word probare, meaning "to test or examine." It first referred to physically exploring something with a tool. Over time, it also came to mean careful questioning or investigation.

Some common synonyms include: investigate, examine, explore, inspect, and question. These words are used when someone looks into something deeply or carefully.

Let's see how this word is used in different contexts: "Doctors used a small probe to examine the wound." "Reporters began to probe into the issue." "The scientist sent a probe into space."

Why use the word 

"Probe" is useful when you want to show careful inquiry or deep examination. It helps readers sense curiosity, attention, and detail, making your writing feel thoughtful and precise.