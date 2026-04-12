Word of the Day: Prolific

"Prolific" (adjective) refers to producing a large amount of something, especially creative work, results, or offspring. It is often used to describe people who are highly productive or consistently create a lot. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Prolific" comes from the Latin word prolificus, meaning "fruitful" or "productive." The word entered English in the 17th century and was used to describe abundant production or creation. Today, it is commonly used for writers, artists, and creators.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'prolific' Words with similar meanings include productive, fruitful, creative, abundant, fertile, and industrious. These terms are often used when describing someone or something that generates a large amount of output or results.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "She is a prolific writer who has published many books." "The artist had a prolific career spanning several decades." "The company is known for its prolific innovation."

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