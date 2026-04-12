Word of the Day: Prolific
What's the story
"Prolific" (adjective) refers to producing a large amount of something, especially creative work, results, or offspring. It is often used to describe people who are highly productive or consistently create a lot. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Prolific" comes from the Latin word prolificus, meaning "fruitful" or "productive." The word entered English in the 17th century and was used to describe abundant production or creation. Today, it is commonly used for writers, artists, and creators.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'prolific'
Words with similar meanings include productive, fruitful, creative, abundant, fertile, and industrious. These terms are often used when describing someone or something that generates a large amount of output or results.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Take a look at these example sentences: "She is a prolific writer who has published many books." "The artist had a prolific career spanning several decades." "The company is known for its prolific innovation."
Writing
Why use the word
You can use "prolific" to describe someone who produces work in large quantities. It works well when highlighting creativity, productivity, or consistent output. The word helps emphasize achievement and sustained effort in a clear and impactful way.