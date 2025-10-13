Word of the Day: Reiterate

"Reiterate" (verb) means to say or do something again, often for emphasis or clarity. It's used when you want to make sure a point is understood or remembered. To "reiterate" is to repeat something to reinforce its importance or meaning.

Origin Origin of the word The word "reiterate" comes from the Latin word reiterare, meaning "to repeat." It entered English in the 15th century and has been used to emphasize repeating actions or statements. Today, it's commonly used in speaking, writing, and presentations to stress a point.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "reiterate" can appear in different contexts: "The teacher 'reiterated' the instructions to make sure everyone understood." "He 'reiterated' his point during the meeting." "The speaker 'reiterated' the importance of teamwork."

Synonyms Synonyms for 'reiterate' If we look at some common alternatives, they include repeat, restate, echo, retell, and emphasize. These words all show the idea of saying or doing something again to make it clearer or more important.