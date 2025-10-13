LOADING...
Word of the Day: Reiterate
By Simran Jeet
Oct 13, 2025
12:21 pm
"Reiterate" (verb) means to say or do something again, often for emphasis or clarity. It's used when you want to make sure a point is understood or remembered. To "reiterate" is to repeat something to reinforce its importance or meaning.

The word "reiterate" comes from the Latin word reiterare, meaning "to repeat." It entered English in the 15th century and has been used to emphasize repeating actions or statements. Today, it's commonly used in speaking, writing, and presentations to stress a point.

Here's how "reiterate" can appear in different contexts: "The teacher 'reiterated' the instructions to make sure everyone understood." "He 'reiterated' his point during the meeting." "The speaker 'reiterated' the importance of teamwork."

If we look at some common alternatives, they include repeat, restate, echo, retell, and emphasize. These words all show the idea of saying or doing something again to make it clearer or more important.

The word "reiterate" is useful when you want to emphasize a point or make sure it's understood. It makes your writing or speaking clearer and more precise. It's perfect for instructions, presentations, essays, or any situation where repetition helps understanding.