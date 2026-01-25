Word of the Day: Resilient
What's the story
"Resilient" is an adjective that means able to recover quickly from difficulties, setbacks, or challenges. It is used to describe people, communities, or materials that bounce back, adapt, and continue despite pressure or adversity. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin of the word
"Resilient" comes from the Latin word resilire, meaning "to spring back" or "to rebound." It entered English in the early 17th century to describe both physical and mental flexibility. Over time, it came to be used broadly for emotional strength, adaptability, and durability.
Synonyms for 'resilient'
Some common synonyms for "resilient" include strong, tough, flexible, hardy, adaptable, and buoyant. These words convey the idea of recovering quickly or enduring challenges successfully.
Sentence usage
Let's see how "resilient" is used in different contexts: "Children can be remarkably 'resilient' in difficult situations." "After the storm, the 'resilient' community rebuilt their homes." "Her 'resilient' attitude helped her overcome repeated failures."
Why use the word
The word "resilient" is useful when you want to show strength, adaptability, or recovery. It helps highlight perseverance, flexibility, and the ability to overcome challenges, adding substance and positivity to your writing.