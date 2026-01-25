LOADING...
Word of the Day: Resilient
By Simran Jeet

Jan 25, 2026

03:04 pm

By Simran Jeet
Jan 25, 2026
03:04 pm
What's the story

"Resilient" is an adjective that means able to recover quickly from difficulties, setbacks, or challenges. It is used to describe people, communities, or materials that bounce back, adapt, and continue despite pressure or adversity. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Resilient" comes from the Latin word resilire, meaning "to spring back" or "to rebound." It entered English in the early 17th century to describe both physical and mental flexibility. Over time, it came to be used broadly for emotional strength, adaptability, and durability.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'resilient'

Some common synonyms for "resilient" include strong, tough, flexible, hardy, adaptable, and buoyant. These words convey the idea of recovering quickly or enduring challenges successfully.

Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "resilient" is used in different contexts: "Children can be remarkably 'resilient' in difficult situations." "After the storm, the 'resilient' community rebuilt their homes." "Her 'resilient' attitude helped her overcome repeated failures."

Writing

Why use the word

The word "resilient" is useful when you want to show strength, adaptability, or recovery. It helps highlight perseverance, flexibility, and the ability to overcome challenges, adding substance and positivity to your writing.

