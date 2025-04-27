Word of the Day: Robust
What's the story
"Robust" is an adjective used to describe something strong, healthy, and sturdy.
It can refer to a person's physical condition, an object's durability, or even the strength of ideas or systems.
When you want to emphasize vigor and resilience, "robust" is your word of choice.
Let's learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "robust" comes from the Latin word robustus, meaning "strong" or "of oak."
This is derived from robur, meaning "oak tree," symbolizing strength and endurance.
The word evolved to describe anything that embodies power, vitality, or durability in both physical and metaphorical senses.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'robust'
Some common synonyms for "robust" include strong, sturdy, healthy, vigorous, resilient, hearty, durable, and tough.
Each of these words conveys a sense of strength, whether it's a person's well-being, the durability of materials, or the reliability of systems or processes.
"Robust" is perfect for emphasizing toughness.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts.
"The athlete maintained a 'robust' fitness regime."
"The company's 'robust' strategy helped it survive tough times."
"Her 'robust' health allowed her to recover quickly."
"The 'robust' design of the building withstood the storm."
Communication
Why use the word
"Robust" is a strong, versatile word that captures the essence of strength, resilience, and durability.
Whether referring to physical attributes, systems, or ideas, "robust" instantly communicates the idea of something or someone built to last.
It's an impactful word to add to your vocabulary for both clarity and emphasis.