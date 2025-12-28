Word of the Day: Sanctity

"Sanctity" is a noun that means the quality of being sacred, pure, or deeply respected. It is often used when talking about moral values, religious beliefs, or things that are treated with great respect. Here's a simple explanation of this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Sanctity" comes from the Latin word sanctitas, meaning "holiness" or "sacredness." It was first used in religious and moral writing to describe spiritual purity. Over time, it also came to describe anything that is considered inviolable or deeply respected.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'sanctity' Some common synonyms include: holiness, purity, sacredness, reverence, and dignity. These words are used when something is treated as holy, important, or deserving of deep respect.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how this word is used in different contexts: "They spoke about the 'sanctity' of human life." "The temple is a place of great 'sanctity.'" "He defended the 'sanctity' of the agreement."