Word of the Day: Solemn

"Solemn" is an adjective that means serious, thoughtful, and often quiet in a way that shows importance or sadness. It is used to describe a person's mood, a ceremony, or an atmosphere that is formal, grave, or deeply meaningful. "Solemn" often refers to moments that require respect, reflection, or dignity.

Origin Origin of the word "Solemn" comes from the Latin word solemnis, meaning "formal," "ceremonial," or "customary." It entered English through Old French and was used for religious rites and serious occasions. Over time, it came to describe any serious or dignified mood or event.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'solemn' Some common synonyms for "solemn" include serious, grave, formal, dignified, somber, and earnest. These words convey a sense of seriousness, importance, or deep feeling.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "solemn" is used in different contexts: "The ceremony was quiet and solemn." "He made a solemn promise to tell the truth." "They observed a solemn silence to honor the fallen."