Word of the day: Stitch

"Stitch" is a verb that means to sew something together with a needle and thread. It can also refer to making something secure or joining parts together in a precise way. People use "stitch" when talking about sewing clothes, fixing fabric, or even joining ideas in writing.

Origin Origin of the word "Stitch" comes from the Old English word stician, meaning "to pierce or puncture." It has been used in English since before the 12th century to describe sewing or joining things together. Today, it is commonly used in both literal and figurative sewing.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'stitch' Some common synonyms for "stitch" include sew, fasten, attach, bind, join, and connect. These words are used when talking about sewing fabric, fixing parts, or bringing things together securely.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "stitch" is used in different contexts: "She learned to stitch fabric pieces together." "The tailor will stitch the hem of your dress." "He used glue to stitch the broken parts of the model."