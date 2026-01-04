Word of the Day: Succor

"Succor" is a noun or verb that means help, support, or relief given to someone in need or distress. It often refers to timely or kind help during a difficult situation. Let's understand this word in a clear and easy way.

Origin Origin of the word "Succor" comes from the Latin word succurrere, meaning "to run to help." It entered English through Old French and was used to describe quick assistance in times of trouble. Over time, it came to mean any form of help, comfort, or relief.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'succor' Some common synonyms include: help, aid, relief, support, assistance, and comfort. These words relate to providing help or care to someone who needs it.

Usage Sentence usage Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The villagers offered 'succor' to those affected by the storm." "She came to his 'succor' when he was struggling." "Food and water were given as 'succor' to the refugees."