Word of the Day: Succor
"Succor" is a noun or verb that means help, support, or relief given to someone in need or distress. It often refers to timely or kind help during a difficult situation. Let's understand this word in a clear and easy way.
Origin of the word
"Succor" comes from the Latin word succurrere, meaning "to run to help." It entered English through Old French and was used to describe quick assistance in times of trouble. Over time, it came to mean any form of help, comfort, or relief.
Synonyms for 'succor'
Some common synonyms include: help, aid, relief, support, assistance, and comfort. These words relate to providing help or care to someone who needs it.
Sentence usage
Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The villagers offered 'succor' to those affected by the storm." "She came to his 'succor' when he was struggling." "Food and water were given as 'succor' to the refugees."
Why use the word
"Succor" works well when you want to show help as something caring and meaningful. It helps readers feel the warmth and urgency of support, making moments of kindness stand out in your writing.