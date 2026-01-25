Word of the Day: Tantamount

"Tantamount" is an adjective that means equal to something in value, effect, or meaning. It is used to show that one action or situation has the same result as another, often in a serious or negative sense. "Tantamount" suggests equivalence rather than similarity

Origin Origin of the word "Tantamount" comes from the Anglo-French phrase tant amunter, meaning "to amount to as much." It entered English in the 17th century and was used in formal and legal contexts. Over time, it came to describe situations that are equal in effect or consequence.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'tantamount' Some common synonyms for "tantamount" include equivalent, equal, the same as, comparable to, and virtually the same. These words convey the idea of having the same meaning or effect.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "tantamount" is used in different contexts: "Refusing to help was 'tantamount' to admitting guilt." "His silence was 'tantamount' to approval." "Cutting funds would be 'tantamount' to shutting the program down."

